Alaska Residents Set for $1,702 Stimulus Check This August

JUNEAU, Alaska — More than 600,000 Alaskans are set to receive a stimulus-like payment of $1,702 this August, part of the state’s annual Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD). This check, scheduled for distribution on August 21, 2025, reflects Alaska’s long tradition of sharing its oil wealth with residents.

The $1,702 payment consists of a $1,440 base dividend and an additional $262 aimed at alleviating high fuel costs. This financial assistance is directly connected to the earnings from Alaska’s oil-wealth investments, which have contributed to the Permanent Fund since its inception in 1976.

Voters approved a constitutional amendment that year to reserve a portion of oil royalties, and in 1980, the state established the dividend program, first issuing checks in 1982. The Permanent Fund has since matured into a multibillion-dollar portfolio that invests in stocks, bonds, and real estate.

Unlike traditional federal stimulus checks funded by taxes or borrowing, this dividend distribution arises solely from investment earnings, rooted in decades of oil royalties. Each year, Alaska’s legislature assesses various factors, including projected earnings and state budget needs, to determine the amount residents will receive.

The upcoming $1,702 payment will be given to those with the status “Eligible – Unpaid/Not Paid” by August 13 in the myPFD online portal. Earlier payment batches were made on June 18 and July 17 for applicants approved sooner.

Residents eligible for the PFD must keep their application status up-to-date and ensure any address changes are completed either online or through a local office. If someone’s application is still processing, they may have to wait for a later distribution or even next year if additional documentation is needed.

Given the current high prices in many areas, recipients may feel inclined to spend their checks quickly. Financial experts recommend wise uses of the funds, like pre-buying winter fuel, eliminating high-interest debt, or investing the money for future growth.

If eligible residents prepare for the PFD wisely, it can serve as an important financial tool beyond just temporary relief.