Alaskan NFL Players Shine in Preseason Games

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) – The 2025 NFL Preseason kicked off this week, showcasing several players from Alaska aiming to secure spots on NFL rosters. Three notable athletes are capturing attention: Brandon Pili, Edefuan Ulofoshio, and Aiden Williams.

Brandon Pili, a graduate of Dimond High School, enters his third NFL season with the Seattle Seahawks after signing as a free agent in November. In his preseason debut, he recorded two tackles during a 23-23 tie against the Las Vegas Raiders. Previously with the Miami Dolphins, the 6-foot-3, 334-pound defensive lineman played in 12 games last season, where he had four tackles. Currently, he is positioned as Seattle’s third-string nose tackle.

Meanwhile, Anchorage’s Edefuan Ulofoshio prepares for his sophomore NFL season with the Buffalo Bills. During his rookie year, he saw significant playing time with around 60 snaps on both defense and special teams, recording five tackles and one pass defended. In the preseason opener, Ulofoshio added two more tackles and is now listed as the third-string outside linebacker.

Aiden Williams, a 6-foot-5, 314-pound offensive lineman, is also making strides in his pursuit of an NFL roster spot. After an impressive start, he played 54 snaps in the Steelers’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, contributing to both the passing and running games. Williams, who began his journey at Bettye Davis East Anchorage High School primarily as a tight end, played four seasons at Minnesota Duluth, earning Honorable Mention All-American honors before going undrafted.

Tyree Wilson, another significant player from Alaska, continued his success with the Las Vegas Raiders. He was born in Anchorage and is the highest draft pick from the state, selected seventh overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Wilson notched 52 tackles and eight sacks in his first two NFL seasons and remains a key asset for the Raiders.

The upcoming weeks will be crucial for these Alaskan athletes as they strive to secure their places in the NFL.