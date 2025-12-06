Alavés and Real Sociedad Clash in Crucial LaLiga Match

Vitoria, Spain — Deportivo Alavés hosts Real Sociedad today, December 7, at 4:15 PM local time in a key match for both teams in LaLiga EA Sports.

Both teams come into the match seeking redemption after recent losses. Alavés suffered a 3-1 defeat against Barcelona, while Real Sociedad narrowly lost to Villarreal in a thrilling contest last week.

Today’s clash holds significant implications for both squads. Real Sociedad, currently in mid-table, hopes to continue their upward momentum and challenge for European spots. A win could bring them within one point of the seventh position.

Meanwhile, Alavés is eager to strengthen their position in the table, sitting perilously close to the relegation zone. They need a victory to boost morale against a strong opponent and move further from the danger of dropping out of the league.

The match will be broadcast live on DAZN LaLiga, with additional coverage available on Radio MARCA and MARCA.com. Fans can look forward to extensive pre-game analysis and post-match commentary.

Referee Alberola Rojas will oversee the match, with Del Cerro Grande as VAR. Key players to watch include Alavés’ Guevara, who has been pivotal for the team, and Real Sociedad’s Soler, whose recent performance has been instrumental in their midfield.

Today’s lineups include notable changes: Alavés will start with Sivera, Jonny Otto, and Boyé leading the attack, while Real Sociedad will have Remiro in goal, with Sadiq stepping in for the injured Oyarzabal.

This derby promises to be an exciting fixture, as both teams aim to shake off recent defeats and claim vital points in LaLiga.