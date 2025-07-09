TIRANA, Albania — A growing demographic crisis is unfolding in Albania, where a mass exodus of youth threatens the nation’s future. Once classified as a youthful country, Albania now grapples with a significant decline in its population, particularly among those aged 0–29. Analysts warn this crisis poses serious national security risks.

Albania’s youth population has plummeted by 44% since 2011, with over 600,000 young individuals, including students and skilled workers, leaving the country. Many are departing legally, with work permits granted through bilateral agreements with EU countries. This migration crisis has seen net migration figures increase drastically from -16,000 annually earlier in the decade to -34,500 from 2020 to 2025, according to INSTAT and Eurostat.

The trend is particularly alarming among the 18–34 age group, which has represented more than 80% of all Albanian emigrants in recent years. Prof. Ilir Gëdeshi, a prominent demographer, stated, “We are losing the best—young doctors, IT specialists, artisans—those who should be shaping Albania’s future.” Experts warn that without prompt policy action, Albania risks a collapse of its labor force and pension systems.

Critics attribute the mass departure to deeper political issues, such as persistent corruption and an oppressive governance system that stifles opportunity. A former diplomat, speaking anonymously, remarked, “Young people are not just chasing higher salaries abroad. They are fleeing a system that offers no upward mobility, no justice, and no trust in the future.”

Albania’s declining population is creating a labor vacuum, with more than half of agricultural workers over 50 years old. The departure of youth from family farms is exacerbating food imports and increasing household expenses, as families now spend nearly 40% of their budgets on food—three times the EU average.

Despite growing food prices, which reached 102.4% of the EU median in 2024, the country’s GDP per capita remains at only 35% of the EU average. This represents a stark contradiction: citizens pay more for less while the productive core of the economy weakens.

This crisis extends beyond economic impacts, raising alarms about national security. A political analyst in Tirana asserted, “A country that cannot retain its population, especially its youth, risks losing its sovereignty in a functional sense.” Rural areas are being abandoned, schools are closing due to declining enrollment, and critical sectors like healthcare and agriculture are becoming increasingly dysfunctional.

Experts emphasize that comprehensive reforms are essential to reverse these trends. To avoid irreversible damage, policies must address governance, restore public trust, and promote inclusivity. Without a fundamental rethinking of Albania’s social contract, the mass emigration and demographic collapse will persist, draining the country of its future.