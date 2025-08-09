Sports
Alberto Gamero Returns as Millonarios Struggles in 2025-II
Bogotá, Colombia — Alberto Gamero, former head coach of Millonarios, will face his former team this Friday, August 8, as both clubs grapple with disappointing starts in the 2025-II season.
Millonarios has not won or scored a goal in the current league, while Gamero’s new team, Deportivo Cali, is the most conceded team. Both teams are struggling, tied together by the same thread of misfortune.
The exit of Gamero from Millonarios was unexpected, but many now appreciate his contributions during his time there. Millonarios is enduring one of its worst starts in Colombian professional football history.
Deportivo Cali, meanwhile, sits in 13th place in the Liga BetPlay Dimayor with only one victory from their first five matches, culminating in a losing streak at home, disappointing their fans.
In contrast, Millonarios is the only team without a victory or points in the league. The absences of key players like Radamel Falcao García, Daniel Cataño, Daniel Ruiz, and Álvaro Montero have severely affected the team. The inadequate response to these losses has left the fans frustrated, leading to notably low attendance at their home games.
Prior to the match on August 8, the pressure mounts for both teams as they seek to turn their fortunes around. The meeting marks a poignant moment for Gamero, who faces a club he once led.
