Sports
Alberto Moleiro’s Late Goal Lifts Villarreal Over Real Sociedad
San Sebastián, Spain – Alberto Moleiro scored a dramatic stoppage time goal to secure a 3-2 victory for Villarreal against Real Sociedad on Sunday. This win propelled Villarreal to a joint second place in the La Liga standings.
Moleiro found the back of the net in the 95th minute, ending a thrilling match that saw both teams exchange leads. The game was held at the Reale Arena, with a strong crowd witnessing the exciting encounter.
Carlos Soler opened the scoring for Villarreal in the 31st minute. However, Ayoze Pérez quickly followed up by doubling the lead with a goal in the 57th minute. Real Sociedad responded with goals from Ander Barrenetxea and a late effort to tie the game.
The win is a crucial boost for Villarreal as they aim for a strong finish in the league this season. “Every point counts, and winning in this manner gives us a lot of confidence,’” Moleiro said after the match.
As the season progresses, Villarreal is poised to continue their strong performance, with hopes of challenging for the top positions in La Liga.
Recent Posts
- Broncos’ Surtain and Singleton Return as Team Prepares for Commanders
- Netflix Unveils Festive Movie Lineup for 2025 Christmas Season
- Seahawks’ Riq Woolen Shines After Rough Start to Season
- Hailee Steinfeld Takes Break from Social Media Amid Steelers Showdown
- McLaurin Returns as Commanders Face Broncos on Sunday Night Football
- Barcelona Overcomes Early Setback to Beat Alavés 3-1
- Lane Kiffin Decision Looms Amid Criticism Ahead of Egg Bowl
- Amy Schumer shares candid moments with son during photo shoot
- Steelers Sign Asante Samuel Jr. Amid Injuries to Key Players
- Timberwolves Seek Second Straight Win Against Spurs
- Dallas Stars Face Ottawa Senators Tonight at Home
- Young Entrepreneurs Make Headlines with Explosive Growth
- Junior Faces Atlético Nacional in Crucial Liga BetPlay Match
- Week 13 Fantasy Sleepers: Players to Consider This Weekend
- Bills Seek Playoff Spark Against Steelers Amidst Key Injuries
- Knicks Host Raptors in Key Eastern Conference Clash Tonight
- Shedeur Sanders Takes Center Stage in Browns’ Game Against 49ers
- Thunder Aim for 20-1 Against Trail Blazers This Sunday
- Cavaliers Seek Victory Against Celtics Amid Injuries on Sunday Night
- NFL Week 13 Fantasy Football Injury Updates Released