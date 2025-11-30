Alberto Moleiro’s Late Goal Lifts Villarreal Over Real Sociedad

San Sebastián, Spain – Alberto Moleiro scored a dramatic stoppage time goal to secure a 3-2 victory for Villarreal against Real Sociedad on Sunday. This win propelled Villarreal to a joint second place in the La Liga standings.

Moleiro found the back of the net in the 95th minute, ending a thrilling match that saw both teams exchange leads. The game was held at the Reale Arena, with a strong crowd witnessing the exciting encounter.

Carlos Soler opened the scoring for Villarreal in the 31st minute. However, Ayoze Pérez quickly followed up by doubling the lead with a goal in the 57th minute. Real Sociedad responded with goals from Ander Barrenetxea and a late effort to tie the game.

The win is a crucial boost for Villarreal as they aim for a strong finish in the league this season. “Every point counts, and winning in this manner gives us a lot of confidence,’” Moleiro said after the match.

As the season progresses, Villarreal is poised to continue their strong performance, with hopes of challenging for the top positions in La Liga.