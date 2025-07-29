Alberto El Patron Out of AAA After Loss to El Mesias

Guadalajara, Mexico – Alberto El Patron, a prominent wrestling figure, lost a high-stakes match to El Mesias on July 25, 2025, in AAA. Due to the stipulations of the match, El Patron must leave AAA permanently.

This departure has sparked speculation about a potential return to WWE. However, fans should not expect to see ‘Alberto Del Rio’ back in the ring soon. According to Fightful Select, Alberto’s status with WWE remains unchanged, despite reports of interest in a Royal Rumble return.

WWE sources stated, ‘If we wanted Alberto at all, much less in the Royal Rumble, he’d be here. There is never any difference or change to his status.’ This statement underscores WWE’s intention to distance itself from El Patron, especially following its acquisition of AAA.

El Patron did not attend WWE’s announcement during WrestleMania weekend, leading to further speculation about his future with the company. WWE quickly stripped him of the AAA Mega Title in a match against El Hijo del Vikingo, a move that drew some backlash in Mexico but was seen as a long-term benefit by WWE.

Earlier this year, rumors circulated that WWE might be considering El Patron’s return, but it was clarified that WWE had simply acquired his pre-existing AAA contract. Reports indicate that El Patron is legitimately done with AAA, and there are currently no plans for a future in WWE.

El Patron’s history with WWE includes being fired in 2014 after a backstage incident and a subsequent return in 2015, which ended in 2016. Despite his optimistic outlook about a WWE future, those plans seem increasingly unlikely.