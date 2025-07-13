Alcaraz Advances in Quest for Third Wimbledon Title

London, England – Carlos Alcaraz is one step away from achieving a significant milestone in his career. The 22-year-old Spaniard, the No. 2 seed, won his semifinal match at Wimbledon on Friday, defeating Taylor Fritz with a score of 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

This victory puts Alcaraz within reach of his sixth Grand Slam title and the opportunity to join an elite group of players who have won three consecutive Wimbledon championships. He will face off against top-seeded Jannik Sinner in the final on Sunday, who advanced by beating 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

After the match, Alcaraz expressed his focus on the moment, rather than worrying about his winning streak or the upcoming final. “Not thinking about the winning streak. Not thinking about the results at all. Thinking about … my dream,” he remarked. “Right now, I just want to enjoy this moment, enjoy that I qualified for another final.”

If Alcaraz wins against Sinner, he will join a prestigious group of athletes who have claimed three straight titles at Wimbledon, a feat accomplished by only seven others in the tournament’s history.

Among those in the exclusive club are legends like Novak Djokovic, who dominated Wimbledon from 2018 to 2021, winning four consecutive titles. Roger Federer and Pete Sampras are also part of this elite circle, having each achieved three-peats in their illustrious careers.

The anticipation builds as Alcaraz prepares for what could become another chapter in his young, yet already impressive career. The final at Wimbledon brings with it a rich history and the chance for Alcaraz to solidify his place among tennis greats.