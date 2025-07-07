Sports
Alcaraz Advances: Wimbledon Day 1 Highlights Featuring Key Matches
WIMBLEDON, England — The first Sunday of Wimbledon 2025 showcased exciting matches, with no Italian players remaining in the singles draw. The spotlight turned to the mixed doubles, where the team of Andrea Vavassori and Sara Errani, seeded third, faced off against American Jackson Withrow and Russian Irina Khromacheva, seeded 16th.
Vavassori and Errani played on Court 18 around 2 PM but eventually lost, ending their tournament run. In the singles, the featured match of the day saw Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz defeat Russia’s Andrey Rublev, the 14th seed, in a tightly contested battle that lasted 2 hours and 43 minutes. The match ended with scores of 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.
Alcaraz now moves on to face Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals. Despite having a match point in the final set, Alcaraz sealed his victory with a powerful service, showcasing his skill throughout the match. “It was a tough match, but I believed in myself until the end,” said Alcaraz following the match.
Before Alcaraz’s match, top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka triumphed over Elise Mertens, ranked 23rd, with a score of 6-4, 7-6. Sabalenka’s powerful game has her as the only remaining top six seed in the women’s draw.
The junior men’s tournament saw three Italian players enter the competition on Sunday. Gabriele Crivellaro faced American Benjamin Willwerth, followed by Jacopo Vasamì confronting German Jamie Mackenzie, and Pierluigi Basile competing against British Benjamin Gusic-Wan.
Sky is offering extensive coverage of Wimbledon matches, broadcasting on 11 channels and providing streaming options via SkyGo and Now. Spectators can also experience split-screen viewing to follow multiple matches.
