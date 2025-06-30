Alcaraz Battles Fognini in Thrilling Wimbledon Opener

London, England – The 2025 Wimbledon Championships kicked off with a thrilling match between defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and veteran Fabio Fognini on June 30. Alcaraz, the world number two, managed to triumph over Fognini in a five-set battle, finishing 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-5, 2-6, 6-1.

In a match lasting four hours and 37 minutes, Alcaraz faced intense pressure from the 38-year-old Fognini, who was playing in his final tournament. Despite some scares along the way, Alcaraz displayed his trademark resilience, particularly in the fifth set where he pulled ahead decisively.

“When you play a match against someone like Fabio, you have to be ready for a tough fight,” Alcaraz said. The match took place in sweltering conditions, with temperatures reaching an uncomfortable 90F (32C).

Alcaraz’s victory avoided a significant upset on a day that saw several seeds eliminated, including Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune. Meanwhile, in the women’s draw, world number one Aryna Sabalenka advanced easily in her match, marking a successful start for the top seeds.

As Alcaraz moves forward in the tournament, he is on track to pursue a third successive Wimbledon title and his sixth overall in 2025. He expressed admiration for Fognini post-match, praising the Italian’s skills even in what could be his last competitive appearance. “Fabio is such a great player, and I’m only sad that this might be his last match,” Alcaraz shared.

Next, Alcaraz will face Oliver Tarvet, who recently secured a first-round win in his major debut.