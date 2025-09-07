Alcaraz Claims Second US Open Title, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

New York, NY – Carlos Alcaraz won his second US Open title on Sunday, defeating Jannik Sinner in a four-set battle, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. This victory not only granted Alcaraz the championship but also allowed him to reclaim the No. 1 spot in the PIF ATP Rankings, displacing Sinner, who held the title for 65 weeks.

The match took place at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where a star-studded crowd cheered for the players. Alcaraz showcased an impressive performance, hitting 42 winners compared to Sinner’s 21. The match lasted 2 hours and 42 minutes, highlighting Alcaraz’s dominance, especially in the third set.

“Champion again, number one, once more!” the ATP Tour‘s official Twitter account proclaimed following Alcaraz’s triumph. The victory is significant as it marks Alcaraz’s rise back to the top for the first time since September 2023.

Sinner, who was seeking to win his third Grand Slam title this season, managed to take the second set by overcoming early mistakes. It was a rare strong showing from him as he had been on a 27-match winning streak at hard-court majors. Nevertheless, he struggled to maintain his usual power and precision in extended rallies.

Throughout the match, Alcaraz’s early aggression pressured Sinner into making uncharacteristic errors, including nine in the first set. The Spaniard took a commanding lead in the third set, showing no signs of slowing, while Sinner fought for a rhythm but found himself outpaced.

Among the notable personalities in attendance were NBA star Steph Curry, musician Bruce Springsteen, and football manager Pep Guardiola. Their presence added to the electric atmosphere inside the stadium.

As the final match wrapped up, Alcaraz’s pacing, combined with his ability to convert on break points, led him to victory, moving his head-to-head record against Sinner to 10-5.