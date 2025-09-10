Alcaraz Defeats Sinner to Claim U.S. Open Championship

NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 on Sunday to win the U.S. Open final, further establishing his dominance in men’s tennis. The match, held at Arthur Ashe Stadium, was part of a historic rivalry between the two young stars.

The victory marked their third Grand Slam final meeting within a single season, setting a new record in tennis history. Alcaraz, the No. 2 seed and a 22-year-old from Spain, reclaimed the top spot in the ATP rankings with this win.

“I’m seeing you more than my family,” said Alcaraz during the trophy ceremony, joking with Sinner, who smiled back. This match lasted 2 hours and 42 minutes, furthering Alcaraz’s head-to-head advantage over Sinner to 10-5.

Sinner, 24 and the defending champion, acknowledged Alcaraz’s superior performance. “I give lots of credit to him, because he handled the situation better than I did,” he remarked, noting that his play felt too predictable.

The match began late due to heightened security around the venue, as it was attended by former President Donald Trump. Under a closed roof due to rain earlier, Alcaraz exhibited more power and agility throughout the match.

<p“He raised his level when he had to,” Sinner admitted. Alcaraz registered 42 winners compared to Sinner's 21, showcasing his dominant play. Alcaraz’s coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, deemed the performance “perfect.”

Following his victory at Wimbledon in July, Alcaraz dedicated time to preparing specifically for this match against Sinner. “I studied that match,” he said, indicating his focus and determination to improve.

Despite having won his last 27 hard-court matches at majors, Sinner struggled to maintain peak performance against Alcaraz. The young Spaniard broke Sinner’s serve multiple times, demonstrating his aggressive style of play.

The rivalry between these two players continues to capture the attention of tennis fans globally. Both athletes have collectively claimed eight Grand Slam titles in recent tournaments, with Alcaraz now leading in trophy count with six.

After the match, Alcaraz reflected on his performance, stating it was “the best tournament so far that I have ever played.”