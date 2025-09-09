Alcaraz Defeats Sinner, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking at U.S. Open

FLUSHING MEADOWS, N.Y. — Carlos Alcaraz reclaimed the world No. 1 ranking after defeating Jannik Sinner in the final of the 2025 U.S. Open. The match took place on Sunday at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, where Alcaraz won in four sets with a score of 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Alcaraz’s victory marks his sixth Grand Slam title and second at the U.S. Open, following a previous win in 2022. This triumph ends Sinner’s 65-week reign at the top of the ATP rankings. Throughout the match, Alcaraz demonstrated superior serving and forehand skills, which proved critical in overcoming Sinner.

Alcaraz started the match strong, taking an early lead with aggressive play. He recorded 12 winners against just six unforced errors by the early stages of the second set. However, Sinner managed to push back, winning the second set to level the match momentarily.

Despite Sinner’s efforts, Alcaraz came back in the third set, showcasing a powerful forehand that left Sinner struggling to find his rhythm. The young Spaniard executed various shots, including effective drop shots and powerful returns. By the fourth set, Alcaraz regained control and effectively sealed his victory.

Reflecting on his performance, Alcaraz credited his team for their support and highlighted the importance of the match in his career, stating, “I’m really proud of the people I have around me. Thank you so much. This achievement is thanks to you.” Sinner, on the other hand, acknowledged Alcaraz’s skill, saying, “He was better than me so congrats.”

This final demonstrated the intensity and rivalry between the two young stars, with Alcaraz underscoring his dominance in the sport while Sinner looks to bounce back in future tournaments following a strong season.