Alcaraz and Djokovic Face Off in US Open Semi-Final Showdown

New York, USA – Carlos Alcaraz will battle Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles semi-final of the US Open on Friday, September 5, 2025, at Arthur Ashe Stadium. This highly anticipated match marks their first encounter in New York and comes after Djokovic’s victory over Alcaraz in the 2025 Australian Open quarter-finals.

Alcaraz, 22, aims to add another title to his impressive six Grand Slam victories. He has not lost a single set at this tournament, defeating Jiri Lehecka in straight sets to reach the semis. The young Spaniard has been praised for his athleticism and overall performance on the court.

On the other hand, Djokovic, at 38 years old, seeks to claim his 25th Grand Slam title. Having won four of their last five meetings, he feels confident ahead of the match. Djokovic won his quarter-final against Taylor Fritz in four sets, showcasing his resilience and skill.

This match holds significance for both players. Alcaraz previously faced Djokovic at this year’s Australian Open, where he struggled with unforced errors, leading to his defeat. Djokovic expressed hope that their upcoming match will be as thrilling as their past encounters, recognizing the excitement of the crowd as a critical factor.

Coaches and fans are speculating on the match conditions, as the US Open has scheduled the match during the day. Alcaraz’s coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, believes this could benefit Alcaraz by creating a different atmosphere compared to their night match in Australia, which suited Djokovic’s play style.

Fans from around the world, along with celebrities, will flock to the stadium to witness this clash of tennis titans. The match is set to start at 3:00 PM local time, as anticipation builds for a thrilling showdown.