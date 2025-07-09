Alcaraz Dominates Norrie, Advances to Wimbledon Semis

WIMBLEDON, England — Two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz delivered a powerful performance on Tuesday, defeating British hope Cameron Norrie in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3, to advance to the semi-finals of Wimbledon 2025.

The match took place on Centre Court, showcasing Alcaraz’s impressive skills as he continued his quest to secure a third consecutive title at the All England Club. Alcaraz demonstrated his dominance once again, recording his 23rd consecutive win.

After saving four break points in his opening service game, the second seed quickly found his rhythm and overwhelmed Norrie. “I’m really happy. To play another Wimbledon semi-final is super special,” Alcaraz said after the match, which lasted just one hour and 39 minutes.

Norrie’s defeat marks the end of British interest in the singles events this year. The 29-year-old acknowledged the challenge posed by Alcaraz, stating, “His level was unreal. I felt if I didn’t do enough with the ball, he was going to punish me.” Despite the loss, Norrie is set to return to the world’s top 50 when ATP rankings are updated next week.

Notably, Norrie’s journey in Wimbledon this year was impressive, considering he faced a difficult 18 months due to a forearm injury that affected his ranking. However, he found form after a short break and reached the quarter-finals this year.

Turning to the next challenge, Alcaraz will face American Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals. Fritz earned his spot after a hard-fought 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7-4) victory over Russia’s Karen Khachanov, marking his first semi-final appearance at Wimbledon. “I’m feeling great to get through it,” Fritz exclaimed, reflecting on his tough match against Khachanov.

As the tournament approaches its climax, Alcaraz’ confidence remains high. “When you’re serving great and playing with confidence, you’re just playing more calmly,” he noted. The semi-final encounter on Friday promises to be an exciting battle, pitting the tournament’s standout player against the fifth seed seeking his first major title.