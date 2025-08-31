Alcaraz Faces Rinderknech in US Open Round of 16 Showdown

New York, USA — Carlos Alcaraz is set to face Arthur Rinderknech in the fourth round of the US Open on August 31, 2025. The 22-year-old Spaniard has yet to drop a set in the tournament, having defeated Reilly Opelka, Mattia Bellucci, and Luciano Darderi in the previous rounds.

Rinderknech, currently ranked 82nd in the ATP, reached the fourth round for the first time in his career. The 30-year-old Frenchman has already eliminated Spanish players Roberto Carballés Baena and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in this tournament, showcasing his ability to compete at a high level.

In their past encounters, Alcaraz has dominated Rinderknech, winning all three of their previous matches, including a victory at the 2021 US Open. This match is crucial for both players, as the winner will advance to the quarterfinals to meet either Jiri Lehecka or Adrian Mannarino.

The match is slated to start at 7:30 PM CEST (1:30 PM local time in New York). It will be broadcast for free in the United States and will also be available through various networks in Latin America and Europe, including ABC and ESPN.

Alcaraz aims to continue his impressive run in Flushing Meadows, where he hopes to secure his second US Open title after winning it in 2022. With an outstanding 2025 season that includes multiple wins at prestigious tournaments, Alcaraz is a strong favorite heading into this match.