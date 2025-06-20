Sports
Alcaraz Faces Rinderknech in Queen’s Club Quarterfinals Showdown
London, England – The quarterfinals of the HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club will see unseeded players challenge top seeds, including a matchup between world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz and Arthur Rinderknech on Friday afternoon.
Rinderknech, currently ranked 80th, faces Alcaraz after a close first-round defeat against him earlier this week, where Alcaraz won 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(3). This time, Rinderknech comes in with confidence after winning all his matches since earning a lucky-loser spot. “I feel like I can perform well against him,” Rinderknech stated about his upcoming match.
Alcaraz recently triumphed over Jaume Munar in a three-hour and 23-minute battle, raising concerns about his fitness. With Wimbledon looming, some speculate that Alcaraz may not push himself to the limit. “It’s important for me to conserve energy for the upcoming tournaments,” he said.
In another quarterfinal, Jack Draper, seeded second, takes on Brandon Nakashima. Draper holds a 2-1 lead over Nakashima in their previous meetings, including a hard-fought win last summer in Stuttgart. “I’m excited to perform in front of my home crowd,” Draper mentioned. He is aiming to secure a top-four seed at Wimbledon.
As the matches draw near, both Alcaraz and Draper remain favorites, but the presence of unseeded competitors raises questions about potential upsets. “Rinderknech is a tough player, and anything can happen,” noted a fan. The stage is set for an exciting day of tennis at Queen’s Club.
