Sports
Alcaraz Faces Struff in Wimbledon Third Round Showdown
London, England — Carlos Alcaraz, the two-time defending champion, will face Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round of Wimbledon on Friday, July 4, 2025, at 10 a.m. ET on Centre Court.
Alcaraz, seeking a historic three-peat, comes into this match after winning his second-round encounter against Oliver Tarvet in straight sets. This match will be showcased live on ESPN, with streaming options available as well.
“This tournament has always meant a lot to me, and I am excited to continue my journey here,” Alcaraz said during a pre-match conference. He has already made a name for himself on the grass courts of Wimbledon, aiming to add to his already impressive legacy.
Struff, 35, enters the match after pulling off an impressive win in the earlier rounds, setting up a challenging encounter for both players. His experience could play a key role as he tries to upset the top seed.
The day will also feature Aryna Sabalenka, the top-seeded woman, in action against local favorite Emma Raducanu following Alcaraz’s match. Having both matches on Centre Court is expected to draw a large crowd, eager to catch the action live.
“Every match is a new challenge, but I feel good about my game,” said Struff ahead of the match. Fans eagerly await a thrilling matchup that could go either way.
