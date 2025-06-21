Alcaraz Favored to Win Against Bautista Agut in Semifinals

London, England — Carlos Alcaraz will face Roberto Bautista Agut in the semifinals of the ATP Cinch Championships on Saturday at 10:10 AM ET. The match could be pivotal for both players as they seek a spot in the final.

Dimers, a sports betting analytics firm, indicates that based on 10,000 simulations, Alcaraz holds a 71% chance of winning the matchup. According to data analyst Greg Butyn, this figure comes from comprehensive modeling that accounts for recent player performances. “By incorporating updated player stats and match data, we estimate that Alcaraz is the more likely victor,” Butyn said.

Current betting odds reflect Alcaraz’s favor as well, with a moneyline of -1250, compared to Bautista Agut at +700. Furthermore, Alcaraz has a strong chance of winning the first set, rated at 67% by the predictive model. The latest odds in Australia corroborate this, showing Alcaraz at $1.08 to Bautista Agut’s $8.00 for the match.

Experts suggest that while Alcaraz appears favored, the percentage difference in probabilities may provide value in betting on Bautista Agut. Despite the model’s confidence in Alcaraz, a possible return on Bautista Agut’s odds could yield better long-term betting results.

The match is billed to be an exciting showdown. As both players prepare, fans and analysts alike look forward to what could be a thrilling encounter on the court.

Alcaraz versus Bautista Agut will be the highlight of Saturday’s events at the ATP Cinch Championships, and all eyes will be on these talented athletes as they battle for the semifinals spot.