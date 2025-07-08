Sports
Alcaraz and Fritz Advance in Wimbledon Quarterfinals Amid Injuries
WIMBLEDON, England — Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz both advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Sunday, showcasing their talent amidst varying challenges. Alcaraz, the second seed, overcame a shaky start to defeat Andrey Rublev, the 14th seed, in four sets, while Fritz progressed after opponent Jordan Thompson retired due to injury.
Alcaraz began the match sluggishly, losing the first set in a tiebreak 7-6 (5). However, he rebounded, winning the next three sets 6-3, 6-4, 6-4, marking his 18th consecutive victory at Wimbledon and extending his overall winning streak to 22 matches.
“I always said that it’s just about belief in yourself,” Alcaraz said after the match. “It doesn’t matter that you are one-set-to-love down. Tennis can change in just one point.” Alcaraz has now won 75 of 87 major matches, tying with tennis legends Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe for the fastest to reach 75 wins in the Open era.
Fritz, the fifth seed, faced less drama in his encounter with Thompson, who retired while trailing 6-1, 3-0 due to back pain after just 41 minutes of play. “It’s tough to advance like this,” Fritz commented. “I wish him a speedy recovery. I was really excited to play Jordan today.”
Fritz’s advancement marks his third consecutive appearance in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. He is the last American man left in the tournament, continuing a streak where at least one American has reached the quarterfinals in five consecutive majors.
Elsewhere, 17th seed Karen Khachanov defeated Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak 6-4, 6-2, 6-3, showcasing his strong form on grass. “I didn’t show any sign of fatigue,” Khachanov said after the match.
Cameron Norrie, the last British player in the tournament, secured an intense five-set victory over Chilean qualifier Nicolas Jarry, winning 6-3, 7-6(4), 5-7(7), 6-7(5), 6-3 in a match lasting 4 hours and 27 minutes.
Looking ahead, Alcaraz will face Khachanov in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, while Fritz’s next opponent will be announced soon. The excitement continues to build as the tournament progresses.
Recent Posts
- Chelsea Leads Fluminense 1-0 in Club World Cup Semi-Final
- Newtowne Players Present ‘Freaky Friday’ at Three Notch Theatre
- Dave Hakstol Hired as Avalanche Assistant Coach for 2025-26 Season
- Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Brings Major Discounts for Fashion Lovers
- DAZN Enlists wTVision for New Virtual Set at FIFA Club World Cup 2025
- FIFA Opens Office at Trump Tower, Strengthening U.S. Ties
- Nicki Minaj Calls Out Jay-Z Over Tidal Payment Dispute
- Mary Lou Retton Arrested for DUI in West Virginia
- Thiago Silva Faces Chelsea in World Club Cup Semifinals
- Ryan Alpert Appointed Georgia Tech’s New Athletic Director
- Cole Swider Shines as Lakers Defeat Heat, Spurs and Warriors Impress Youth
- NBA Summer League Features Top NCAA Prospects and Former Stars
- Chelsea Faces Fluminense: João Pedro’s Emotional Reunion
- Severe Thunderstorms Sweep Through Greater Houston Area
- Lucid Air Grand Touring Sets New Electric Vehicle Record at 1,205 Kilometers
- Brooks Houck Found Guilty in Crystal Rogers Murder Case
- All-Star Player Undergoes Eye Surgery, Set for Mavs Training Camp
- Trump Announces 50% Tariff on Copper Imports
- Oneil Cruz Makes Record Throw in Pirates’ Loss to Mariners
- Jennifer Aniston Sparks Romance Rumors with Hypnotist Jim Curtis