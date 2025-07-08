Alcaraz and Fritz Advance in Wimbledon Quarterfinals Amid Injuries

WIMBLEDON, England — Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz both advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinals on Sunday, showcasing their talent amidst varying challenges. Alcaraz, the second seed, overcame a shaky start to defeat Andrey Rublev, the 14th seed, in four sets, while Fritz progressed after opponent Jordan Thompson retired due to injury.

Alcaraz began the match sluggishly, losing the first set in a tiebreak 7-6 (5). However, he rebounded, winning the next three sets 6-3, 6-4, 6-4, marking his 18th consecutive victory at Wimbledon and extending his overall winning streak to 22 matches.

“I always said that it’s just about belief in yourself,” Alcaraz said after the match. “It doesn’t matter that you are one-set-to-love down. Tennis can change in just one point.” Alcaraz has now won 75 of 87 major matches, tying with tennis legends Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe for the fastest to reach 75 wins in the Open era.

Fritz, the fifth seed, faced less drama in his encounter with Thompson, who retired while trailing 6-1, 3-0 due to back pain after just 41 minutes of play. “It’s tough to advance like this,” Fritz commented. “I wish him a speedy recovery. I was really excited to play Jordan today.”

Fritz’s advancement marks his third consecutive appearance in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. He is the last American man left in the tournament, continuing a streak where at least one American has reached the quarterfinals in five consecutive majors.

Elsewhere, 17th seed Karen Khachanov defeated Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak 6-4, 6-2, 6-3, showcasing his strong form on grass. “I didn’t show any sign of fatigue,” Khachanov said after the match.

Cameron Norrie, the last British player in the tournament, secured an intense five-set victory over Chilean qualifier Nicolas Jarry, winning 6-3, 7-6(4), 5-7(7), 6-7(5), 6-3 in a match lasting 4 hours and 27 minutes.

Looking ahead, Alcaraz will face Khachanov in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, while Fritz’s next opponent will be announced soon. The excitement continues to build as the tournament progresses.