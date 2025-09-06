Alcaraz Welcomes Trump’s Attendance at US Open Final

New York, NY – Carlos Alcaraz expressed excitement about Donald Trump attending the US Open final, calling it “great for tennis.” The 22-year-old Spaniard reached the final after defeating Novak Djokovic in straight sets on Friday at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

This year marks Trump’s first match appearance at the US Open in a decade. Alcaraz believes having the president at the match is a privilege for the tournament and supports the sport. “For me, playing in front of him… I will try not to think about it. I don’t want myself to be nervous because of it,” Alcaraz said.

The United States Tennis Association confirmed on Friday that Trump will be a guest in a corporate suite during the final. This event will be notable, as it is the first time a sitting president has attended the US Open final in 25 years since Bill Clinton was present in 2000.

Trump has made several high-profile sports appearances this year, including attending the Super Bowl and the FIFA Club World Cup final. Meanwhile, Alcaraz, who won his first US Open title as a teenager in 2022, has not dropped a set leading up to Sunday’s final, a feat last accomplished by Roger Federer in 2015.

<p“It's great for tennis,” Alcaraz added. "But on Sunday, my job is to play my best tennis and not let anything else get in the way.”

Alcaraz will face Italian Jannik Sinner, who beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in four sets, marking another chapter of rivalry between the two. Alcaraz and Sinner have established themselves as top players, with Alcaraz holding five grand slam titles and Sinner at four.