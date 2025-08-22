Alcaraz Wins Cincinnati Open as Sinner Retires Amid Illness

CINCINNATI, Aug 19, 2025 (BSS/AFP) – Carlos Alcaraz claimed the ATP Cincinnati Open title on Monday after defending champion Jannik Sinner retired due to illness just moments into the first set. Sinner, who is ranked number one in the world, fell behind 5-0 before calling it quits amid complaints of discomfort.

During a post-match interview, Sinner revealed that he began feeling ill the day before and had hoped to feel better overnight. “I’m super, super sorry to disappoint you,” he said to the fans. “From yesterday I didn’t feel great. I tried to make it at least a small match, but I couldn’t handle any more.”

For Alcaraz, this victory marks his 22nd tour-level trophy and his eighth ATP Masters 1000 title, making him the most decorated active player in this category besides Novak Djokovic. The 22-year-old Spaniard solidified his push for the Year-End No. 1 ranking, leading Sinner by 1,890 points in the ATP Live Race To Turin.

“I just have to say sorry about the way I won the trophy,” Alcaraz commented, expressing sympathy for Sinner. “I’m pretty sure that from these situations, you’re going to come back better, even stronger than you always do— that’s what true champions do.”

This final was the fourth time Alcaraz and Sinner faced off in a championship match this season. The Italian was attempting to win back-to-back titles in Cincinnati, a feat last accomplished by Roger Federer in 2014 and 2015.

In the women’s final later that evening, Iga Swiatek captured her first Cincinnati Open title by defeating Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 6-4. Swiatek expressed her excitement for finally winning the tournament, stating, “It means a lot to me. This year I really wanted it.”

With Alcaraz’s victory, he prepares for the upcoming US Open, where he aims to reclaim his spot at the top following this successful tournament.