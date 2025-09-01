Alcaraz Wows Crowd with Behind-the-Back Shot at US Open

NEW YORK, NY — Carlos Alcaraz amazed fans with a sensational behind-the-back shot in his victory over Arthur Rinderknech at the US Open on Friday. The Spaniard won the match with a score of 7-6(3), 6-3, 6-4, showcasing his quick improvisation and skill on the court.

The stunning moment occurred early in the first set when Rinderknech attacked a lob shot near the net. Alcaraz sprinted past the ball but deftly swung his racket behind his back, returning the shot. Rinderknech’s subsequent volley landed in the net, earning Alcaraz the point and igniting the crowd.

“Sometimes, I practice it, I’m not going to lie,” Alcaraz said in his post-match interview. “I don’t practice it too many times, just in the practice if the opportunity is there, I will try it.”

Alcaraz continued, “In the match, it’s kind of the same. If I have the opportunity, why not? People like it, I like playing tennis like this, so it just came naturally.”

With a victory lasting two hours and 12 minutes, Alcaraz became the youngest man in the Open Era to reach 13 grand slam quarterfinals, surpassing Boris Becker. The world No. 2 is chasing his sixth grand slam title and second at the US Open, having yet to drop a set in this year’s tournament.

Next, Alcaraz faces Jiří Lehečka from the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals. The two players have met twice this year, with Lehečka winning their quarterfinal at the Qatar Open in February, and Alcaraz claiming victory in a rematch four months later.

“I’m just going to the court thinking: I’m playing well and just feeling great physically,” Alcaraz told reporters. “I’m just hitting the ball really well, as well. I’m thinking about playing my best tennis and enjoying myself when I step on the court. That’s all I am thinking about when I’m approaching every match.”