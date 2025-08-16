Aldo de Nigris Jr. Makes Waves in ‘La Casa de los Famosos México 3’

Mexico City, Mexico – Aldo de Nigris Jr. joined the cast of ‘La Casa de los Famosos México 3‘ determined to leave his mark. In a short time, he has become one of the most talked-about participants of the season. His charming personality, combined with the weight of his renowned surname, has made sure he stands out among the contestants.

Since his arrival, Aldo’s presence has stirred excitement within the house, especially after he excelled in a challenging task called ‘Sirenas y Tritones’ this week. His victory granted him immunity from nominations, access to a luxurious VIP suite complete with a jacuzzi and pool table, and the opportunity to invite a guest of his choice, which has sparked further conversation online.

Aldo de Nigris Jr., born on July 27, 1999, in Monterrey, Nuevo León, comes from a family well-known in entertainment and sports. He is the son of Leticia de Nigris Guajardo and is the nephew of popular figure, Poncho de Nigris, and the late football star Antonio de Nigris, both esteemed names in Mexican culture.

Growing up in a public environment, Aldo initially chose a path in digital media rather than traditional television. He boasts over a million followers on Instagram, about 600,000 on TikTok, and runs a YouTube channel called ‘Más allá del fierro,’ where he blends interviews, humor, and pop culture. He also collaborates with his uncle Poncho on ‘Jalando Fierro,’ appealing to a young audience while retaining their family’s signature irreverent style.

Beyond the world of entertainment, Aldo is pursuing a degree in Industrial Engineering, showing he has aspirations outside of showbiz. His participation in ‘LCDLF México 3’ marks a significant leap as he aims to establish himself as a prominent television figure and connect with the audience. Aldo de Nigris Jr. is more than just a famous surname; he is building his unique identity in the program, proving that charisma and strategy can pave the way in television.