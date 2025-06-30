Aldrich Potgieter Claims First PGA Tour Victory in Dramatic Playoff

DETROIT, Mich. — In a thrilling conclusion to the Rocket Classic, 20-year-old Aldrich Potgieter secured his first career PGA Tour victory, defeating Max Greyserman and Chris Kirk in a tight five-hole playoff on Sunday.

Potgieter, known for his exceptional driving ability, averaged drives six yards farther than the next longest hitter on tour, Bryson DeChambeau, who now plays for LIV Golf. Despite his impressive power, Potgieter’s overall performance had been inconsistent, with only three top finishes in his last 11 starts.

Entering the final round, Potgieter held a two-shot lead but struggled early, bogeying two of the first five holes, which allowed the pack to close in. He later regained a solo lead but faltered on the 15th hole with a disappointing lag putt, leaving him to navigate a tightly packed leaderboard.

In the playoff, Kirk lost out after missing an 11-foot birdie putt on the first hole. Greyserman, who has been chasing a victory with four runner-up finishes in the last 11 months, had opportunities to clinch victory as well but fell short with misses on crucial putts.

Potgieter ultimately sealed the deal by sinking a 17-foot birdie putt to claim the title, making history as the youngest South African to win on the PGA Tour.

This victory marks a turning point for Potgieter, who now joins a select group of overseas golfers who won before turning 21, including the likes of Seve Ballesteros, Rory McIlroy, and Joaquin Niemann. The win also highlights Potgieter’s potential in a sport where consistency continues to be a significant hurdle.

The tournament featured a tightly contested field, with 23 golfers finishing between 17-under and 22-under par, making Potgieter’s triumph even more remarkable.