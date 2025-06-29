Aldrich Potgieter Eyes Historic Win at 2025 Rocket Classic

DETROIT, Michigan — Aldrich Potgieter is one round away from potentially making history as the youngest PGA Tour winner from South Africa. The 20-year-old golfer heads into the final round of the 2025 Rocket Classic with a two-shot lead at 19 under par.

With 19 players within five shots of the lead, the competition is intense, and Potgieter is keeping his focus sharp. “I kind of need to know what’s happening,” Potgieter said after his impressive third-round score of 7-under 65. He understands the importance of tracking his opponents on the leaderboard to maintain his strong position.

“If I don’t look at it and some guy made four birdies in a row and I’m all of a sudden two shots back, I kind of need to know to step on it,” he added, emphasizing the strategic nature of the game.

This week marked Potgieter’s first chance at claiming a title since finishing as a runner-up at the Mexico Open in February. While victory would provide him with the largest paycheck of his career, he remains aware of the stiff competition nearby, including major winner Matt Fitzpatrick.

The total purse for the Rocket Classic is set at $20 million, with the winner taking home $1.728 million, alongside 500 FedEx Cup points and a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour. The excitement builds as fans eagerly anticipate how the final round will unfold on Sunday.