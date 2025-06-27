Aldrich Potgieter and Kevin Roy Lead Rocket Classic with Record Scores

DETROIT, Michigan — The 2025 Rocket Classic kicked off on Thursday, June 26, at the Detroit Golf Club, where players vie for ranking and qualification ahead of the FedExCup Playoffs. The tournament boasts a purse of $9.6 million and is played on a challenging 7,370-yard, par 72 course.

Rookies Aldrich Potgieter and Kevin Roy both set the course ablaze, carding record-setting 10-under 62s to lead the first round. They are followed closely by Min Woo Lee, Max Greyserman, and Mark Hubbard, who each finished at 9-under.

“It was an incredible day out there,” Potgieter said. “The course was in great shape, and I’m happy with how everything came together.” Roy echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the challenges they overcame. “We pushed each other, and I think it showed in our scores,” he remarked.

Patrick Cantlay and Wyndham Clark also made strong showings, both finishing the first round at 6-under, while Hideki Matsuyama ended the day at 5-under. The second round is shaping up to be competitive, especially with so many players close behind.

The weather forecast for Friday predicts a high of 93 degrees with partly sunny skies, though players should be prepared for a potential 80% chance of rain and thunderstorms. The second round begins at 6:45 a.m. ET and will be broadcast on Golf Channel from 3-6 p.m. ET.

Fans can keep up with live scores and updates throughout the tournament. The Rocket Classic continues to attract top players, making it an exciting event for golf fans.