Aldrich Potgieter Ties Birdie Record at PGA Tour Event

DETROIT, MI — Aldrich Potgieter made headlines during his impressive third round at the PGA Tour event on Saturday, where he achieved five consecutive birdies from holes four to eight, tying his longest streak on Tour. The South African golfer, who is just 20 years old, also recorded two rounds of 7-under par or better during the event, with scores of 62 in the first round and 65 in the third.

Potgieter, who made his Tour debut at the Detroit Golf Club two years ago at the age of 18, reflected on his early experiences as a professional. “That was kind of a big step for me to come out here by myself with my caddie and kind of play some of these events,” he said. “So it was a good learning curve. And I didn’t make the cut, so there was definitely a chip on my shoulder that I needed to get that done this week,” he commented after his round.

Born in Mossel Bay, South Africa, Potgieter attended the Louis Oosthuizen Junior Golf Academy before moving to Australia. He made history when he won the 2022 British Amateur Championship at just 17 years old, becoming the second youngest champion in the event’s history. He then turned professional in 2023 and in 2024 became the youngest winner in Korn Ferry Tour history at age 19.

This weekend, Potgieter could potentially become the seventh-youngest winner on the PGA Tour since 1983. He is currently leading all Tour players in Driving Distance this season, averaging 326.6 yards off the tee, which is six yards longer than Rory McIlroy, who is second in the standings. “I think it just kind of came naturally,” Potgieter said in Detroit. “I haven’t done too much to get the distance that I got; it’s just kind of been given to me.”

Potgieter’s powerful drives have made a significant impression on the Tour. At the 2023 John Deere Classic Monday qualifier, he hit a stunning hole-in-one on a par-4, earning him further attention. He has previously held the lead after 54 holes at the Farmers Insurance Open but ultimately fell to a 78 in the final round.

Despite missing several cuts since then, Potgieter recently finished T-6 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, showing his potential on the Tour. As he continues to develop his game, he has been mentored by past champion Charl Schwartzel, who praised Potgieter’s length and skill. “It’s incredible how far the guy hits the ball. It’s scary,” Schwartzel stated, highlighting the young golfer’s capabilities on the course.

With the final round approaching, fans are eager to see if Potgieter can secure his first PGA Tour title and prove his worth among established players.