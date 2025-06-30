Aldrich Potgieter Wins Rocket Classic After Thrilling Playoff

DETROIT, Mich. — Aldrich Potgieter claimed his first PGA Tour title at the Rocket Classic on June 29, 2025, winning with a dramatic 18-foot birdie putt on the fifth playoff hole.

The 20-year-old South African entered the final round as the leader, finishing at 22-under par alongside Max Greyserman and Chris Kirk, who forced a playoff after finishing regulation tied.

The playoff saw Potgieter and Greyserman exchange birdies on the fourth hole, the par-5 14th, as Kirk fell short after a bogey on the second extra hole. The tension built until Potgieter sealed the victory at the par-3 15th during the fifth playoff hole.

“Today was a grind,” Potgieter said after his win. “It’s not fun to start with a lead, but I’m happy to win in a playoff. Thank you to everyone in South Africa for staying up late, my friends and family, for their support. You guys are awesome!”

Throughout the final round, the leaderboard shifted frequently with players battling for the chance at the $9.6 million prize. Potgieter remained resilient, recovering from an early bogey to finish strong.

Greyserman, who has now recorded four runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour, is still in search of his first victory. Kirk, a six-time PGA Tour winner, was also in the mix but ultimately was eliminated in the playoff.

The Rocket Classic playoff marked only the third time in the tournament’s history that the winner was decided in extra holes.

Potgieter’s victory makes him the youngest South African to win on the PGA Tour, further establishing himself as a rising star in the sport.