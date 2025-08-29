Alec Baldwin’s Family Life in Amagansett: Joy Amid Turmoil

Amagansett, N.Y. — Alec Baldwin‘s farmhouse in Amagansett, New York, has served as a refuge for the actor for nearly three decades. The home, where he lived alone for nearly ten years, witnessed his career highs, including accolades for his role in “30 Rock,” and lows such as the rocky end of his first marriage.

In 2012, Baldwin married yoga instructor Hilaria Baldwin, and their family quickly grew to include seven children, plus Baldwin’s oldest daughter, Ireland, from his previous marriage to actress Kim Basinger.

Originally built as a three-story summer getaway, the 11,000-square-foot estate evolved to accommodate the Baldwin family’s rapid expansion. “This was Alec’s safe place for a long time before he met me,” Hilaria Baldwin, 41, explained, noting the farmhouse’s importance during the actor’s challenging times, including his divorce and custody battles.

The estate has become a key character in the couple’s TLC reality show, “The Baldwins.” The program filmed the family during the weeks surrounding Baldwin’s trial for involuntary manslaughter related to the 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust.” Initially skeptical about the show, Baldwin later expressed gratitude for the opportunity it provided for his family to share their side of the story.

“I’m happier when I’m asleep than when I’m awake,” he remarked in the show’s first episode, reflecting the emotional toll of his legal troubles while also showcasing the lively environment of their nine-person household.

The spacious living areas in the house are filled with family memories, including a portrait of Hilaria above the fireplace and a playful ambiance highlighted by children’s toys scattered throughout. Hilaria’s transformation of the house also included organizing the kitchen pantry, which led to humorous exchanges with Alec about managing their space.

With a deep appreciation for family, Baldwin’s and Hilaria’s kids frequently enjoy the estate’s expansive backyard, equipped with a playground and a sprawling swimming pool. “They love it here,” Baldwin said. “When I ask them if they want to sell the house, they go crazy.”

Despite considering selling the property in 2022, the couple ultimately opted to stay. The memories and joy the estate brings to their children created an emotional bond that Baldwin is unwilling to sever. “It’s a kid’s home that I never want to leave,” he concluded.