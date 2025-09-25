Sports
Alec Bohm Shines as Phillies Eye Playoff Push
PHOENIX — Alec Bohm showcased his talent during his recent return to the Philadelphia Phillies, contributing significantly in their weekend series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. In his first three games back, Bohm drove a double, hit a 412-foot home run, and another double at 109 mph, reaffirming his healthy swing.
“Looking on the bright side,” Bohm said. “I’m a little fresher for the end, I guess.”
The Phillies had high expectations for Bohm, hoping he would build on his impressive performance from the previous year. Despite a rough season plagued by injury, the third baseman impressed fans with his quality at-bats over the weekend. In Sunday’s 9-2 loss, he was on base five times, making a notable impact with a double, three singles, and a walk.
“That’s him,” said Phillies manager Rob Thomson. “He’s driving the ball.”
Bohm’s second-inning double was significant since he had only 11 extra-base hits to the pull side entering the day. In contrast, he had 28 in 2024 and 22 in 2023. Earlier this season, he missed a month due to a cracked rib, but since returning, he had a streak of 11 games hitting consistently.
“It got more and more aggravated,” Bohm explained about his shoulder pain before returning to the lineup. “They just kind of took care of it.”
Now, with a healed shoulder, Bohm is looking to maintain his success through October. “When I’m in a good spot, the ball’s getting put in play,” he noted.
In addition, the Phillies plan to adjust their lineup, likely moving Bohm into the cleanup spot as they prepare for games against the Miami Marlins. He is expected to provide essential support to star players like Bryce Harper.
<p“The longer the lineup, the better,” Harper said. “When he’s going, it’s fun to watch.”
The Phillies have enjoyed strong offensive performance recently, second to only the New York Mets with an .811 OPS since August 1. They have managed this without key player Trea Turner, who is expected to return soon.
<p“We’re thrilled with Trea’s progress,” a team source remarked about his activities while the team was on the road.
Despite some uncertainties regarding the postseason roster, the Phillies are preparing for their next matchups. Manager Rob Thomson confirmed they plan to keep a solid pitching staff, ensuring they are prepared for the postseason’s challenges.
As the regular season winds down, the team remains focused on their goal of clinching a playoff spot, with only two victories needed to secure their first-round bye.
