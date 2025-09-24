Entertainment
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Face Backlash Amid Continued Scrutiny
LOS ANGELES, CA — Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are reportedly experiencing public backlash as they try to maintain their visibility following the tragic accident on the set of the film Rust in 2021. The incident left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and has significantly affected Alec Baldwin’s reputation.
According to RadarOnline.com, despite a judge dismissing the case due to prosecutorial misconduct, the couple is facing ridicule from insiders. “At this point, Alec and Hilaria are a pair of laughingstocks,” one insider stated. Hilaria has also been criticized for her controversial Spanish accent, which some claim is exaggerated, given her Boston background.
“She’s desperate to stay in the limelight,” the source explained. “But they’re coming across as a pair of lame D-listers, which is pretty shocking when you consider how big a star Alec used to be.” The source further suggested that Alec appears to be following Hilaria’s lead in various publicity stunts, contributing to his image as a washed-up celebrity.
Despite the pressure, observers insist that Baldwin should exhibit some dignity, but they fear it may be too late for that. The situation continues to unfold as the couple navigates the challenges of public perception.
