Aledo Dominates Denton Ryan in Regional Finals Showdown

JUSTIN, Texas — The Aledo Bearcats faced off against the Denton Ryan Raiders in the Texas Class 5A Division I regional finals on Friday night, Dec. 5, 2025. Aledo came into the game with an impressive 14-0 record, while Denton Ryan stood at 12-2. The Bearcats were looking to continue their undefeated season and advanced with a decisive 43-17 victory.

The game started strong for Aledo, with quarterback Lincoln Tubbs quickly establishing dominance on the field. He rushed for four touchdowns and threw for another, amassing a total of 105 rushing yards and completing 7 of 7 passes for 152 yards. His performance played a key role in putting Aledo ahead significantly.

In the first quarter, Tubbs opened the scoring with a nine-yard touchdown run and a 44-yard dash, followed by a 36-yard field goal from Haylen Keese and additional touchdowns by Kaden Winkfield. By the end of the opening quarter, Aledo had already set the tone with a score of 23-3.

Throughout the game, Tubbs demonstrated his versatility, adding another rushing touchdown and a 40-yard touchdown pass to Kaydon Finley in the fourth quarter, sealing Aledo’s dominating performance. The Bearcats were relentless, striking again with a powerful offense that kept the Raiders’ defense in disarray.

Denton Ryan’s Quin Henigan did his best to keep the Raiders competitive, completing 15 of 28 passes for 203 yards and throwing two touchdowns. However, the Aledo defense was well-prepared, limiting Henigan’s impact on the game and forcing critical turnovers.

Aledo’s Kaden Winkfield also contributed significantly to the win, rushing for 137 yards and scoring a touchdown. Kaydon Finley, with 129 receiving yards, added another layer to Aledo’s offensive threat.

This victory not only marks Aledo’s progress to the state semifinals but also serves as a statement about their capabilities. With a strong performance, they proved why they are one of the top contenders in their division.