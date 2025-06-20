Alejandro Sanz Breaks Silence Amid Controversy Over Allegations

Madrid, Spain — Alejandro Sanz, a prominent figure in the Spanish music industry, responded publicly on June 17, 2025, to allegations made by Ivet Playà, a woman claiming they had a more than platonic relationship. The artist, known for hits like “Corazón partió” and his recent collaboration “Bésame” with Shakira, took to Instagram Stories to address the situation.

Sanz stated he felt the allegations may stem from a failed business proposition he declined from Playà. He described their past relationship as one filled with mutual respect and admiration. “I had a beautiful memory of us, two adults sharing their affection, being free. What a pity this sentiment has now broken apart,” he wrote.

The singer claimed Playà had reached out to him in May offering a chance to invest in her family’s businesses, which he declined after consulting with his advisors. He expressed he felt that her harsh response came as a surprise after their positive past interaction.

Despite the accusations, Sanz maintained a calm tone, wishing Playà well in her future endeavors. “I feel sorry that your reaction is this way, but I want you to know that I have never supported such practices and I will never do so in my life,” he added.

Amidst this controversy, Sanz continues to ride high on the recent success of his song “Bésame,” released in late May. This collaboration with Shakira marks their third musical partnership, echoing their enduring friendship spanning over 20 years since their iconic hit “La Tortura.”

Shakira expressed gratitude on her social media, highlighting their creative chemistry. “If destiny unites us one, two, and three times, the list of pending projects never ends… We have more #Bésame and the mysteries do not end here,” she noted.