Aleksandar Kovacevic Advances After Defeating Quentin Halys at Citi Open

WASHINGTON, D.C. – September 19: Aleksandar Kovacevic of the United States defeated Frenchman Quentin Halys 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the first round of the Citi Open on Tuesday.

The match took place at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center and lasted 1 hour and 56 minutes. Kovacevic, who reached the final in Los Cabos last week, showcased his skills with a solid performance.

Kovacevic dominated the first set, breaking Halys twice. He won four consecutive games after initially trailing 0-1 to take the set 6-2. “I felt strong from the beginning and aimed to stay aggressive,” Kovacevic said after the match.

In the second set, the momentum shifted as Halys fought back, ultimately winning 6-3. Kovacevic struggled to convert break points, but rebounded in the final set to secure the match. He managed to win 85% of the points on his first serve and finished with a total of 88 points compared to Halys’s 82.

With his victory, Kovacevic advances to face No. 6 seed Frances Tiafoe in the second round. The head-to-head record between the two stands at 2-0 in favor of Tiafoe on hard courts. Kovacevic aims to improve his performance in this matchup.

This victory adds $8,180 to Kovacevic’s earnings, bringing his total for the tournament to $17,525. Should he win his next match, he could add $14,480, pushing his total to $32,005.