Sports
Alex Caruso Discusses Guarding Steph Curry’s Unique Skill Set
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – NBA champion Alex Caruso recently opened up about the challenge of defending Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry. In an interview on the Dan Patrick Show, the 31-year-old Caruso explained that Curry’s greatest threat often comes when he does not have the basketball.
Caruso, who just finished his first season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, emphasized the Warriors’ dynamic movement when Curry gives up the ball. “The scouting report on him is he’s most dangerous when he gives the ball up,” Caruso said. “Him and Draymond (Green) are so connected. He knows exactly how to make the reads.”
During the 2024-25 season, Curry averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game, showcasing his ability even at 37 years old. Meanwhile, Caruso averaged 7.1 points and stood out as one of the NBA’s top defenders, averaging 1.6 steals per game.
Caruso noted that defending Curry requires immense effort due to Curry’s speed and skill level. He humorously added, “I always think that people set illegal screens, and they get away with a couple.”
Despite being known as one of the league’s toughest offensive players, Curry faces challenges as the Warriors have not significantly altered their roster this offseason. Their inactivity could hinder their title aspirations.
As Caruso steps into a new season with momentum from the previous one, he remains focused on his defensive skills while recognizing the unique challenges posed by stars like Curry. His awareness of Curry’s playing style underscores the preparation that goes behind every game.
