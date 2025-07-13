Alex Caruso Opines on Challenges of Guarding Curry and LeBron

Los Angeles, CA — Alex Caruso, known as one of the NBA’s top perimeter defenders, recently shared his experiences guarding two of the league’s legends, Stephen Curry and LeBron James. In interviews and podcasts, Caruso provided insights into the unique challenges these stars pose on the court.

Caruso emphasized that Curry is most dangerous off the ball. “People don’t always get this, but he’s actually most dangerous right after he gives the ball up,” he said. Curry’s relentless movement creates opportunities for quick shots, often catching defenders off guard.

“He just runs in circles until you lose track, then nails a 30-footer. It’s nearly impossible to guard,” Caruso added, pointing out how the Golden State Warriors’ offensive system complements Curry’s style. He noted the chemistry between Curry and Draymond Green, stating, “Their whole offense is built for him. You really can’t take a single play off.” Defending Curry demands peak physical and mental endurance.

Caruso has also defended LeBron James, whom he described as a uniquely challenging opponent due to his size and basketball IQ. He likens facing LeBron to playing chess because of his ability to anticipate plays. “He’s always thinking two moves ahead,” Caruso said. Despite being in his 21st season, LeBron’s hustle remains unmatched, a testament to his work ethic.

Caruso has credited his growth as a defender to his experiences with both superstars. “Watching them play was like watching chess. LeBron’s support gave me confidence,” he remarked. His preparation includes studying player tendencies and making quick adjustments during games.

Caruso’s insights offer a deeper appreciation for the complexities of defending elite talent in the NBA. His experiences reflect the hard work and dedication necessary to compete at such a high level.