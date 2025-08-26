Alex Cooper Faces Backlash After Controversial Podcast Episode

NEW YORK, NY — Alex Cooper, the popular podcaster known for her show “Call Her Daddy,” faced criticism from fans after posting a series of photos on Instagram on August 23, 2025. The posts followed the release of a controversial episode featuring Huda Mustafa, a star from “Love Island USA.”

In her Instagram carousel, Cooper showcased a poolside look in a white swimsuit, sharing glimpses of her “busy week” and promoting her hydration brand. One notable aspect of her post included a cardboard box labeled “Unwell” that obscured her face, which many noted was unusual.

The backlash began when Cooper’s listeners expressed their disappointment regarding her interview with Mustafa. During that podcast, fans felt that Cooper supported Mustafa despite accusations of verbal abuse against fellow contestant Jeremiah Brown. Comments flooded in, with some users stating, “I HATE how you validated Huda’s horrible ass behavior!!!” implying discontent with Cooper’s stance.

Despite the criticism, there were fans who defended Cooper, praising her for allowing Mustafa to share her side of the story. This mixed reception reflected the podcast’s polarizing effect on its audience.

Cooper’s rise to fame began in 2018 when she co-founded “Call Her Daddy” with Sofia Franklyn. After a fallout over their Barstool Sports contract in 2020, where Cooper sought more creative control, she continued the podcast solo and has since amassed a reported $60 million deal with Spotify.

In more of her recent content, Cooper shared other stunning photographs from her time in Greece while promoting her “Unwell Hydration” line. Fans continue to speculate on her personal life as she jokingly responded to a pregnancy rumor sparked by one of her beach photos.

As her content evolves, the fallout from her latest podcast episode has proven that Cooper remains a divisive figure within the social media landscape.