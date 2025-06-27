Alex Eala Advances to Semifinals at Eastbourne Open with Impressive Victory

EASTBOURNE, England — Filipino tennis player Alex Eala secured a spot in the semifinals of the WTA 250 Eastbourne Open on June 26, 2025, with a dominant 6-1, 6-2 win over Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska. The 20-year-old’s performance marks her continued success on grass, following her recent triumph over world No. 20.

Eala showcased her skills by breaking Yastremska’s serve on all seven opportunities, while minimizing her own errors to just 10. In contrast, Yastremska, ranked No. 42, recorded 24 errors, leading to a one-sided match where Eala triumphed after just over an hour of play.

This semifinal appearance is Eala’s second on the WTA tour, following her breakout at the Miami Open earlier this year. As she continues her impressive five-match winning streak on grass, Eala now prepares to face Varvara Gracheva of France in the semifinals.

Gracheva, currently ranked No. 111, advanced to this stage after her opponent, Barbora Krejcikova, withdrew due to injury. The two players met earlier this month in the Nottingham Open qualifiers, where Eala also emerged victorious.

“I’m happy to be doing well in the grass season, it suits my game,” Eala said after her match. “This is a key moment for me as I prepare for Wimbledon.”

Eala’s performance could potentially elevate her ranking to a new career-high of No. 64 if she wins the tournament. She is looking to build on her momentum as she heads into her debut at the Wimbledon Open.