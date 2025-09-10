Alex Eala Continues Winning Streak at SP Open in Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo, Brazil – Alex Eala has stretched her unbeaten streak to six matches following a decisive victory over Yasmine Mansouri in the first round of the SP Open. Eala, who recently captured her first WTA singles title at the Guadalajara 125 Open, dominated the French player with a score of 6-0, 6-2. The match lasted just 76 minutes.

The 20-year-old Eala, currently seeded third in the tournament, broke Mansouri’s serve three times in the opening set and twice in the second set. After her win, she expressed her excitement, stating, “This is my first time in Brazil and my first time in South America, actually, so I’m so happy to see that the crowd is so lively. I didn’t expect so many people to come out and watch me play.”

Much of the attention at Parque Villa-Lobos was on Beatriz Haddad Maia, the tournament’s top seed, who celebrated by defeating Miriana Tona 6-1, 6-1. This marks the SP Open’s debut on the WTA Tour and the first major women’s tennis event in Brazil since 2016.

Eala’s WTA rankings position has improved; she began the tournament ranked No. 61 but now stands at No. 59 after her victory over Mansouri. If she wins her next match against Argentina’s Julia Riera, currently ranked No. 188, Eala could climb to No. 55.

Advancing to the final might see Eala break into the top 50, but she may need to face Janice Tjen in the quarter-finals and potentially second seed Solana Sierra in the semi-finals. If she claims the title, her ranking could rise as high as No. 42. This year has seen Eala achieve notable milestones, including her Grand Slam debut at Roland Garros, where she faced early exits but finally secured a win at the US Open.