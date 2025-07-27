Alex Eala Faces Tough Draw at National Bank Open Ahead of US Open

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Filipino tennis player Alex Eala is gearing up for a challenging start at the National Bank Open as she prepares for the US Open. The 20-year-old’s ranking has dropped from No. 56 to No. 69 in the latest Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) standings after a brief three-week competition break that included a homecoming in Manila.

Eala’s time away from the court followed a demanding series of tournaments in Europe, where she made her debut in the main draws of both the French Open and Wimbledon. Back in action in Montreal, she faces a formidable opponent in 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova on Sunday.

The Czech player, ranked 65th, is a former world No. 6 and Olympic silver medallist, bringing significant experience to the court. Despite the tough draw, Eala is no stranger to challenging matches. Earlier this year, she achieved a stunning semi-final run in Miami, defeating three Grand Slam champions, including then-world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, before falling to Jessica Pegula.

Since that major breakthrough, Eala has made steady progress, reaching her first WTA final in Eastbourne, where she narrowly lost to Australian teenager Maya Joint. At Wimbledon, she faced eventual champion Barbora Krejcikova in the first round, demonstrating her competitive spirit even in defeat.

The recent break may have been necessary for mental and physical recovery, but it also resulted in a loss of momentum and valuable ranking points. This makes Eala’s path to the US Open more challenging. Montreal marks the beginning of her preparation, with upcoming appearances expected in Cincinnati and Monterrey, Mexico, before heading to New York.

In these tournaments, she is likely to encounter top-tier opponents, including world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and Grand Slam champions Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff. Eala aims to secure a direct entry into the US Open main draw scheduled from August 24 to September 7 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Despite her ranking dip, the Filipino tennis community continues to support Eala. “There’s still so much for me to achieve,” she said during a recent media session in Manila. “Of course, I want my first Grand Slam main draw win. But right now, I just want to enjoy playing on this stage.”

If Eala can find her groove early, another remarkable run could be on the horizon. But for now, all eyes are on her match against the formidable Vondrousova in Montreal.