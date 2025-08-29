Alex Eala Makes Tennis History for the Philippines at US Open

NEW YORK, USA — Filipina tennis player Alex Eala made history on Sunday by becoming the first player from the Philippines to win a Grand Slam match in the Open Era. Eala defeated No. 14 seed Clara Tauson in a dramatic first-round match at the US Open, winning 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(11).

Eala, 20, fought back from a 1-5 deficit in the final set to secure the victory, leaving her in disbelief as Tauson hit a forehand long to end the match. After the contest, Eala expressed her pride in representing her country: “I’m so blessed to be the first to do this,” she told reporters. “It makes what I do bigger than myself.”

The match at Flushing Meadows featured a lively crowd that cheered Eala on as she staged her comeback. Eala acknowledged the support, saying, “To be Filipino is something I take so much pride in. I’m so grateful they made me feel like I’m home.”

This achievement adds to Eala’s growing list of milestones, including her first semifinal appearance at the Miami Open earlier this year, where she also became the first Filipina to defeat a top-10 player and to reach the world’s top 100.

During the match, a pivotal moment came when chair umpire Kader Nouni reviewed a call during a critical point, ruling that Eala had not violated the net rules, which set up her break chances. Tauson later expressed her frustration with the decision, stating, “It was an incorrect decision. I don’t know how that’s even possible.”

Eala’s win will surely boost the Filipino tennis community, especially with the support shown by fans from nearby Little Manila in Queens. “The whole stadium was with her,” Tauson noted after her defeat.

Eala began her tennis journey at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain and previously won the US Open girls’ singles title in 2022. She continues to inspire budding athletes across Southeast Asia, stating, “Anything is possible and dream big.”

Next, Eala could face either Cristina Bucsa from Spain or American Claire Liu in the second round of the tournament.