Alex Eala Returns to US Open as Main Draw Debutant

NEW YORK, USA — Filipina tennis star Alexandra ‘Alex’ Eala returns to the US Open, where she was the junior singles champion in 2022. Eala is now a professional ranked No. 70 in the world and is set to compete in the main draw of this year’s tournament from August 24 to September 7.

At just 20 years old, Eala comes off a strong performance during the season, including reaching the final at the Eastbourne Open in June. However, she faced tough competition in recent tournaments, suffering first-round exits against former Grand Slam champions at both Wimbledon and Cincinnati.

In her opening match, Eala will face Denmark’s Clara Tauson, who is seeded 14th in the tournament. This match will mark their first showdown on the court. Eala expressed her excitement and determination to make a splash in what she calls one of the biggest stages in tennis.

Fans around the globe can watch the tournament on various networks. In the Philippines and Asia, Eclat SPOTV will provide coverage, while ESPN will broadcast the matches in the USA and South America. Eurosport serves much of Europe, Sky Sports is available in the UK, and Star Sports will air the event in India. Australian fans can watch on Nine and Stan Sport, while Canadian viewers can tune in on RDS and TSN.

Eala shared her motivation for representing the Philippines on a grand stage, saying, “To have that rep for people back home, to feel that representation, I like to think it’s something super positive. I’m so blessed.” Meanwhile, tennis legend Venus Williams advised her to enjoy the competition, emphasizing the importance of fun in sports.

As Eala prepares for her match against Tauson, the tennis world watches closely, hopeful that she can breakthrough and secure her first win in the main draw of a Grand Slam event.