Sports
Alex Eala Set for Second Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2025
MANILA, Philippines — Filipina tennis player Alexandra Eala is set to compete in her second Grand Slam tournament at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. Eala, currently ranked No. 77 in the world, has been officially included in the entry list for the prestigious grass court event in London.
Wimbledon, known as the world’s oldest tennis tournament, is scheduled to take place from June 30 to July 13, 2025. The official draw for the tournament will be released on June 27, just days before the competition begins.
Eala made her Grand Slam debut at the French Open on May 25, where she faced Emiliana Arango and was eliminated in the first round. Despite her early exit in Paris, Eala has been active on the grass court circuit. She recently competed in three tournaments, including the Birmingham Classic and the Nottingham Open, but experienced mixed results.
Unconfirmed reports suggest that Eala is also preparing to compete at the qualifying rounds for the Eastbourne Open, a WTA 250 event, although her name has yet to appear on the entry list.
In her most recent match, Eala successfully defeated Zeynep Sonmez of Turkey, 6-1, 6-3, in her first qualifier game in Eastbourne. She aims to advance to the main draw and will face off against top seed Hailey Baptiste from the United States.
Eala’s determination and skill have made her a rising star in women’s tennis, as she continues to work towards achieving her goals in the competitive sports arena.
