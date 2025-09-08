Alex Eala Wins First WTA Challenger Title in Guadalajara

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala made history by winning her first WTA Challenger title at the Guadalajara Open in Mexico on September 8, 2025. The young tennis star moved up 14 spots in the world rankings, reaching No. 61.

Eala, 20, secured her victory by defeating Hungary’s Panna Udvardy in a thrilling comeback during the finals. Earlier in the tournament, she triumphed over notable players including Arianne Hartono from the Netherlands, Italy’s Nicole Fossa Huergo, Varvara Lepchenko, and Kayla Day from the United States.

This victory comes shortly after Eala reached a career-high world ranking of No. 55 in June following her performance at the WTA 250 Eastbourne Open in the UK. Eala is now only five spots away from that ranking.

Additionally, Spain’s Cristina Bucsa, who defeated Eala in the US Open just two weeks prior, also saw significant progress, ascending from No. 95 to No. 62 in the latest rankings.

The top three in women’s rankings remained unchanged with Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka defending her No. 1 position after winning the US Open, followed by Poland’s Iga Swiatek at No. 2 and America’s Coco Gauff at No. 3.