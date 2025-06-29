Alex Freeman Shines as Youngest Player on USMNT at Gold Cup

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota – At just 20 years old, Alex Freeman has made a significant impact on the U.S. men’s national soccer team during the ongoing Gold Cup. Freeman is the youngest player on the roster, having started all three games as a right-back and helping the team advance to the tournament’s quarterfinals.

This year’s Gold Cup has provided a platform for rising stars like Freeman, especially with several key players sitting out due to injuries and other commitments. U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino has recognized Freeman’s talent, and the young player is eager to prove himself and contribute to the team’s success.

“It means a lot to represent my country in a tournament as important as the Gold Cup,” Freeman said. “I was surprised to make the final roster, but being here is something I’m grateful for.”

Freeman has adjusted well to the team environment, emphasizing the importance of building chemistry with his teammates. “Getting to know the guys and their stories has been really good for me,” he noted. “It pushes us in training and games to aim for victory.”

Reflecting on his relationship with his father, former NFL star Antonio Freeman, Alex chuckled as he discussed his dad’s famous game-winning catch. “That moment is very special for Green Bay fans and it’s something I admire about him,” Freeman said.

Support from his family, especially his father, has been key throughout Alex’s journey. “My dad has been to all my Gold Cup games, and he’s made it feel like a little vacation,” he said. “He’s very supportive, and having my mom and little brothers cheering for me means a lot.”

As he prepares for the upcoming quarterfinal matchup against Costa Rica, Freeman’s determination is evident. “I just want to show what I can do on the field and earn my place in the team,” he said, looking ahead to his dream of representing the U.S. at the World Cup in the future.