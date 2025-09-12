Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza Dive Into Combat’s Harsh Reality in ‘Warfare’

LOS ANGELES, CA — The new film ‘Warfare,’ co-written and co-directed by Alex Garland and former U.S. Navy Seal Ray Mendoza, dives into the brutal realities of combat through the eyes of a Navy SEAL platoon in Iraq in 2006.

Set against the backdrop of the Iraq War, the film begins with a stark contrast: a chaotic aerobics video played by the SEALs, emphasizing their youthful defiance. This unexpected opening sets the tone for a movie that challenged traditional war narratives by focusing not on political commentary but on the visceral experience of soldiers in battle.

Garland and Mendoza aimed to depict a firefight as authentically as possible, drawing directly from the memories of the men who lived through it. The film’s gritty realism is evident, eschewing the typical exposition and character backstory prevalent in many war movies.

Throughout the film, moments of intense brutality are paired with striking sound design, leaving an impact that lingers long after the credits roll. The film captures not only the chaos of conflict but also the emotional toll it takes on the soldiers involved, highlighting their humanity beneath the warrior facade.

Critics have praised the film for its immersive portrayal of war, although some argue it lacks context about the motivations behind such conflicts. Nonetheless, ‘Warfare’ provides a raw exploration of combat, pushing audiences to confront the harsh realities faced by soldiers.

With a critical response that has largely been favorable, the film invites viewers to engage with the consequences of war, emphasizing that its portrayal of violence is not merely sensational but a call to recognize the cost of armed conflict on a personal level.

‘Warfare’ premiered in theaters on April 11, 2025, and is set to stream on HBO Max starting September 12, allowing audiences to witness its unyielding look at the complexities of modern warfare.