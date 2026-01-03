Alex Honnold to Livestream Taipei 101 Ascent on Netflix

Taipei, Taiwan — Renowned American rock climber Alex Honnold will attempt to free solo climb Taipei 101, the tallest building in Taiwan, on January 24, 2026. This climb will be live-streamed on Netflix in a special event titled “Skyscraper Live.” Honnold, who gained fame for his daring ascent of El Capitan, aims to ascend all 101 floors of the 1,667-foot skyscraper without any ropes.

At 41 years old, Honnold is one of the most famous climbers worldwide, known for his unique free soloing technique, where he climbs without protective gear. He said he chose Taipei 101 because it is an “amazing and incredible building” and a “unique and climbable structure.” Obtaining permission to climb significant architectural structures is notoriously difficult, making this opportunity especially significant for him.

Honnold explained the risks involved in this particular climb. He noted that the main challenge is not just the technical aspects but the physical fatigue that comes from climbing a skyscraper, which he describes as more taxing than climbing natural rock faces. “Fatigue accumulation is more unpredictable and uncontrollable; in some ways, it is more unpredictable,” he said.

Brandon Riegg, VP of Documentary and Sports at Netflix, expressed excitement about the upcoming live event, stating it will be a “must-watch live event worldwide.” He added, “Watching Honnold free solo climb Taipei 101 will be an adrenaline-pumping spectacle.” This climb will be a significant moment in Honnold’s career and a thrilling experience for viewers worldwide.

Additionally, the special will include insights from Honnold as he breaks down his plan for the ascent, managing fear, and the structural challenges presented by the building’s design.