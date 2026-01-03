Entertainment
Alex Honnold to Livestream Taipei 101 Ascent on Netflix
Taipei, Taiwan — Renowned American rock climber Alex Honnold will attempt to free solo climb Taipei 101, the tallest building in Taiwan, on January 24, 2026. This climb will be live-streamed on Netflix in a special event titled “Skyscraper Live.” Honnold, who gained fame for his daring ascent of El Capitan, aims to ascend all 101 floors of the 1,667-foot skyscraper without any ropes.
At 41 years old, Honnold is one of the most famous climbers worldwide, known for his unique free soloing technique, where he climbs without protective gear. He said he chose Taipei 101 because it is an “amazing and incredible building” and a “unique and climbable structure.” Obtaining permission to climb significant architectural structures is notoriously difficult, making this opportunity especially significant for him.
Honnold explained the risks involved in this particular climb. He noted that the main challenge is not just the technical aspects but the physical fatigue that comes from climbing a skyscraper, which he describes as more taxing than climbing natural rock faces. “Fatigue accumulation is more unpredictable and uncontrollable; in some ways, it is more unpredictable,” he said.
Brandon Riegg, VP of Documentary and Sports at Netflix, expressed excitement about the upcoming live event, stating it will be a “must-watch live event worldwide.” He added, “Watching Honnold free solo climb Taipei 101 will be an adrenaline-pumping spectacle.” This climb will be a significant moment in Honnold’s career and a thrilling experience for viewers worldwide.
Additionally, the special will include insights from Honnold as he breaks down his plan for the ascent, managing fear, and the structural challenges presented by the building’s design.
Recent Posts
- Sooners Host Rebels in SEC Opener on January 3
- 49ers Aim for Top NFC Seed Amid Playoff Hopes
- Cold Weather Shelters Open in Tampa Bay Region
- Iowa Basketball Hosts UCLA in Big Ten Clash
- Arizona Wildcats Face Tough Test at Utah to Open Big 12 Play
- Timberwolves Face Heat in Crucial NBA Matchup Tonight
- Ryan Clark Predicts Major Changes for Steelers and Giants in 2026
- Barcelona vs. Espanyol: First Derby of 2026 Kicks Off
- Lille OSC Faces Stade Rennes in Key Ligue 1 Clash
- Duke Faces Florida State in Clash of ACC Rivals
- Cold Weather Shelters Open Amid Frigid Tampa Bay Temperatures
- Lightning Face Sharks in High-Stakes NHL Clash
- Actor Recalls Tense Moment with Robert De Niro Over Trump Support
- Eddie Hall Discusses Potential Fight with Dillon Danis
- Devils Face Mammoth in Thrilling New Year Matchup at Prudential Center
- Chad Morris Returns to Clemson as New Offensive Coordinator
- Oilers Host Flyers in NHL Matchup This Afternoon
- Memphis Tigers Set to Face Rice Owls in Houston Showdown
- Dylan Larkin Makes U.S. Olympic Team; Alex DeBrincat Left Off
- BYU Freshman Dybantsa Shines with Historic Triple-Double Performance