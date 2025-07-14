Alex Lodise Wins Top College Baseball Honor After Heartbreak

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — On July 13, 2025, just after the Florida State Seminoles faced a tough end to their season, head coach Link Jarrett called Alex Lodise into the coaches’ suite at their hotel with exciting news.

Lodise, a second-round pick by the Atlanta Braves, was named the winner of the Dick Howser Award, recognizing him as the top college baseball player in the nation. Jarrett likened the award to the “Heisman trophy of college baseball.”

“It was a surreal moment,” Lodise shared during the MLB Draft Combine. Jarrett expressed how significant this achievement was for Lodise, who once had only one college offer coming out of high school. “Watching him win that and knowing how hard he worked is just remarkable,” Jarrett added.

Once an overlooked player at Bartram Trail High School in St. Johns, Florida, Lodise transferred to Florida State after his freshman year at North Florida, helping the Seminoles reach the College World Series in 2024. “I had to believe in myself,” said Lodise, who served as a co-captain this season. “It’s okay to be a late bloomer. Just work your way through.”

While at North Florida, he impressed with 16 home runs in 55 games, prompting Jarrett to recruit him. “You just saw a good young player that you thought you could help move along,” said Jarrett.

After transferring to Florida State, Lodise refined his swing and enjoyed a breakout season. This past year, he posted a .705 slugging percentage alongside 17 home runs in 58 games. “I think I did a lot better this year just going and having fun,” he noted.

A standout moment came on March 25, when he hit a walkoff grand slam against rival Florida, resulting in an unforgettable celebration with nearly 40 family members in attendance.

In addition to his batting prowess, Lodise improved significantly as a shortstop, honing his defensive skills. “He’s very focused,” Jarrett said, commending Lodise’s hard work in the weight room and on the field.

Lodise’s family heritage played a role in shaping his love for the game. Although he grew up rooting for the New York Yankees, he admired legendary shortstop Derek Jeter. “I practiced the jump throw,” he laughed.

Now, as Lodise prepares for his professional career, Jarrett believes he has even more potential to grow. “He’s just an exceptional person, works hard, and stays focused,” Jarrett said.