Sports
Alex de Minaur Advances to Quarter-Finals at US Open
In a thrilling fourth-round match at the US Open, Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur overcame his compatriot Jordan Thompson with a scoreline of 6-0, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. This victory marks a significant achievement for De Minaur, as he becomes the first Australian since Lleyton Hewitt to reach three consecutive grand slam quarter-finals in the past two decades.
De Minaur, who arrived in New York under a fitness cloud, demonstrated remarkable resilience and skill throughout the match. After facing early challenges, including losing a set to Thompson, the 10th seed managed to regain control, showcasing his determination and talent on the court.
The match featured intense moments, highlighted by De Minaur’s ability to bounce back after dropping the second set. Despite a spirited effort from Thompson, who is also a close friend and Davis Cup teammate, De Minaur’s persistence ultimately led to his victory after nearly three hours of play.
With this win, De Minaur is set to face English player Jack Draper in the quarter-finals, having previously won all three of their encounters. This match will be particularly significant as it will take place in a best-of-five format, adding more pressure to both players.
Thompson, despite the loss, achieved a career-high ranking of No. 29 in the world and will leave the tournament with a substantial financial reward. The victory for De Minaur not only reinforces his status as a rising star in tennis but also places him in contention for a deeper run in the tournament.
